Oppo India has just launched the selfie-camera oriented Oppo F7 at an event in Mumbai, with a price tag of Rs 21,990 for the 4 GB RAM and 64 GB storage variant. The Oppo F7 128 GB version which comes with 6 GB RAM and 128 GB Storage has been priced at Rs 26,990. Indian cricket team members Rohit Sharma, Ravichandran Ashwin and Hardik Pandya were present at the launch event.

The Oppo F7 will go on a one-day flash sale on Flipkart on 2 April. Post that, it will start selling online and offline from 9 April onwards.

While we had already gauged the design of the phone earlier because of Oppo's aggressive marketing strategy and multiple leaks, we finally have the full specifications of the phone.

The Oppo F7 sports a 6.23-inch Full-HD+ Super Full Screen display panel with an aspect ratio of 19:9 and a resolution of 1080 x 2280 pixels. With the adoption of an iPhone X-inspired notch as well as having super slim bezels, the phone achieves an impressive screen-to-body ratio of 89.09 percent.

In terms of internals, the F7 is powered by the octa-core MediaTek Helio P60 SoC which comprises of four Cortex A73 cores clocked at 2 GHz and four Cortex A53 cores also clocked at 2 GHz. The chipset also features a Mali-G72MP3 GPU for graphic-heavy tasks. The phone comes with a healthy 4 GB of RAM and 64 GB of onboard storage and there is a higher-end version with 6 GB RAM and 128 GB storage. Both phones have the option to expand the storage using the microSD card slot.

As for the camera optics on the phone, it packs a 16-megapixel camera on the back with an f/2.0 aperture, 4K video recording and dual-tone LED flash. As for selfies, the smartphone will have a 25 MP camera in front. Oppo has also thrown in a number of software tweaks which uses artificial intelligence, this includes AI selfie, AI Beauty Technology 2.0 and real-time HDR modes in the camera. We also get cover shot and AR stickers which we saw on its direct rival, the Vivo V9.

On the software front, the Oppo F7 runs on the company's ColorOS 5.0 built atop Android Oreo 8.1. There is also a rear-facing fingerprint sensor and connectivity options such as 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth and GPS/ A-GPS. The phone also features a 3400 mAh battery.