Oppo F5 launched in the Indian market with 20 MP selfie camera at Rs 19,990

Chinese smartphone manufacturer Oppo has released its bezel-less Oppo F5 selfie-centric smartphone in India for a price of Rs 19,990. Even though the phone is available in 4GB RAM with 32 GB storage and 6 GB RAM along with 64 GB storage variants, the company has only launched the former in the Indian market. Potential buyers can visit both Flipkart and Amazon to buy Oppo F5.

The phone was officially unveiled in the Philippines earlier this month. The Oppo F5 is the successor to the F3 and the F3 Plus and looks similar to its sibling Vivo's recently launched V7 Plus selfie smartphone, with some minor cosmetic changes.

Internal specifications of the Oppo F5 are a little different from Vivo V7 Plus as F5 houses an Helio P23 chip while the V7 Plus packs a Qualcomm Snapdragon 450. The display also gets an upgrade to FHD+ resolution, up from the HD+ on the Vivo model.

The Helio P23 which is a 16 nm chipset can be paired with 4 GB/6 GB RAM options and 32 GB/64 GB internal storage options. The internal storage can be expanded up to 256 GB using a microSD card.

The front camera also delivers bokeh effect using its 20 MP f/2.0 sensor. Oppo has added a 16 MP camera with a f/1.8 aperture lens and an LED flash on the back of the device. Surprisingly, there is no LED flash on the front, considering that this is a selfie smartphone.

Connectivity options include support for 4G LTE bands, GPS, Bluetooth 4.2, Wi-Fi 2.4/5 GHz 802.11 a/b/g/n and a USB port at the bottom. A 3,200 mAh battery powers all of the above and the handset runs Android 7.1 with Oppo's custom ColorOS skinning to keep things refreshed.