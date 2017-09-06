Oppo A71 smartphone with 1.5 GHz MediaTek chip and 13 MP rear camera launched in select markets

Oppo has launched the A71 smartphone in Pakistan and Malaysia. The device is powered by an octa-core MediaTek processor and features a 5.2-inch screen.

The smartphone is powered by the MediaTek MT6750, an octa-core processor clocked at 1.5 GHz with a Mali T860 MP2 GPU and is backed by 3 GB of RAM. You get 16 GB of internal storage as well, a 3,000 mAh battery and a 5.2-inch TFT LCD HD (1280x720) screen. The meagre onboard storage can be upgraded by up to 256 GB via a microSD card.

On the camera front, you get a 13 MP rear camera and a 5 MP selfie camera, with apertures of f/2.2 and f/2.4 respectively. Connectivity options include support for Bluetooth 4.0, 2.4 GHz 802.11 b/g/n Wi-Fi, support for dual Nano-SIM cards and LTE.

The device is running Oppo’s Color OS 3.1 skin on top of Android 7.1 Nougat. The OS supports split-screen multitasking as well as a low-blue-light mode to reduce eye-strain.

In terms of dimensions, the A71 measures 148.1x73.8x7.6 mm and weighs 137 g. The device is only available in gold and black colour options. The unibody metal back uses "nano silver technology" to "strengthen the gloss" of the metal, says Oppo.

In Malaysia, the device has launched for around Rs 13,000. There is no word yet on Indian launch date or price.