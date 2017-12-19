OpinionLab by Verint allows businesses to rapidly respond to realtime feedback by consumers

OpinionLab is a Verint business that allows businesses to improve customer experiences by integrating feedback forms in applications and websites. The company has more than ten years experience in providing services that helps companies improve customer experiences. We spoke to Mr Anil Chawla, Managing Director, Customer Engagement Solutions, Verint Systems to understand more about how direct feedback from the consumers can help businesses.

Chawla provided an example of how a digital feedback mechanism helped a business, in this case, Expedia, quickly address a problem their service, "Digital customer feedback refers to the feedback gathered from consumers via a digital touchpoint such as a desktop website, a mobile website or a mobile application. Digital customer feedback enabled Expedia’s (global) customers to alert Expedia to a significant pricing error on their website with the context necessary to quickly correct the error. Without a proactive customer alert Expedia may have missed the error for days, weeks or months which could have resulted in significant business impact estimated at millions USD in revenue per month."

The form collects the comments from the end user, but at the same time, it also collects other background information needed to quickly respond to the issue. Chawla explains, "A 'feedback tab' is implemented pervasively across a company’s digital touchpoints. When a consumer wants to provide feedback from within their digital experience, they can simply click on the feedback tab and are provided the opportunity to provide feedback via a simple 'dynamic comment card'. The comment card collects a verbatim comment, a variety of structured feedback data such as net promoter score (NPS) sand comprehensive 'behind the scenes' technical context (eg, web browser, mobile device type) that makes the consumer’s feedback actionable. Feedback is routed for action based on key word triggers and other identifiers."

The collected feedback is delivered on an individual basis to the appropriate teams in the company that can respond to the issue at hand. At the same time, a number of responses within feedback forms can be automatically churned into reports or presented in a visual manner. There are also alerts available for individual comments. Chawla elaborates on what typically goes on behind the scenes, once the customer provides the feedback, "The receivers of the feedback are defined by the digital user. Typically, key stakeholders included digital marketing teams, operational teams, CX leaders, product managers, store operations teams etc. Feedback can be sent on an individual comment basis via alerts, or summarized in a variety of reports and data visualizations via the OpinionLab portal. The most successful customers of OpinionLab get feedback quickly to individuals best suited to act on it and “close the loop” with consumers."

The feedback mechanism gives freedom for the businesses to respond as quickly as they want. As part of the solution, the customer can be handed over to a representative of the business on a chat interface. According to Chawla, "Feedback can be delivered in near real-time (eg minutes from submission). It is up to the brand to define how quickly they respond to a given consumer. Some brands have integrated digital feedback with click-to-chat or knowledge management to offer immediate solutions to issues based on specific keywords included in the submitted feedback (eg, “can’t buy” results in a real-time offer for an assisted sale via click-to-chat)."

Such realtime or near realtime digital feedback mechanisms are something that customers expect, especially from digital services that require financial transactions, or rapid responses to problems. For a number of digital services, a reliable and accessible support service is a requisite. Chawla explains, "Consumers for complex enterprises that rely heavily on secure digital channel transactions such as financial services, travel, retail and telecommunications need immediate visibility to issues and opportunities from within the onset of their digital journey. App users expect the enterprises to contextually resolve these issues.Users wants real time support while on boarding a new digital service, something which is as seamless as walking into a store. Digital Customer Feedback enables a brand to respond in a personalized manner to individual consumers with the context to take action on their feedback. For example, if a consumer is logged in to their online account, the capability can automatically include their account and contact information with any feedback that is submitted by that consumer, so the resulting response is informed and personalised."

A problem with digital services is that consumers tend to hop quickly from one service to another, or use a certain service only once, according to their requirements. An integrated and sophisticated feedback solution can help retain consumers. Chawla said, "Digital Customer Feedback has the ability to empower brands to respond in real-time with solutions to digital customers has a direct and indirect correlation to improved customer loyalty and advocacy. If you listen to consumers and 'close the loop' with them to let you know they listened, they will be more loyal than if you don’t listen or never respond. Most customer journeys in the complex enterprise include a digital component."