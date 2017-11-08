Opera 49 launched with VR capabilities and a new snapshot feature with editing tools

Earlier this year, Opera announced the integration of popular social messengers such as WhatsApp, Messenger and Telegram directly into their browser. The company has now decided to improve things further by announcing an update to their browser that adds a host of new features that include a new screenshot sharing option and VR capabilities. The company announced the new update in a blog post on its website detailing all the new features as part of Opera 49.

The company had announced support for viewing content through virtual reality headsets back in September in its developer build named Opera Developer 49. The built-in VR 360 video player in the browser allows streaming 360-degree video across popular virtual reality headsets like the HTC Vive and the Oculus Rift. Opera also mentioned that the compatibility extends to other OpenVR-compatible devices.

The new snapshot feature introduced into the browser brings in a number of additions to sharing screenshots. These include editing tools and a selfie mode to help users further personalise screenshots. The editing tools include tools like pencil, arrow, blur, zoom and emojis. The selfie mode helps take a quick selfie and attach it to the screenshot.

The Opera Reborn browser update also gets a number of other optimisations including a customisable start page and additions to the search pop-up tool for quick conversions. The company claims that the pop-up tool now converts up to 32 units of measurements, 14 time-zones and 37 currencies. The browser has also been optimised for a sharper look on HiDPI displays.