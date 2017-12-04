OnePlus withdraws Android 8.0 Oreo update for OnePlus 3 and 3T

While it has been a couple of weeks since OnePlus started rolling out the latest Android 8.0 firmware update for OnePlus 3 and 3T owners, it now seems that the company has withdrawn the update altogether.

While the official reasons for the same has not been given by OnePlus, many users on the official OnePlus forums complained about seeing the much-awaited update appear on their OnePlus devices, only to see it disappear the next minute.

It almost seems like OnePlus released the update accidentally, and then pulled it so that the damage is not widespread.

According to the forums there were plenty of users have managed to install the update, it turns out that there were performance problems to do with the speaker volume and terrible network speeds. Additionally some apps were not able to use Wi-Fi as well. There were plenty other problems that lead to the issue.

There are a ton of issues apart from the above mentioned ones hinting that the much-awaited roll out of Android Oreo may have not gone according to plan.

With all of the above in mind, it made sense for OnePlus to pull down the update roll out and now users have begun to notice the same.