OnePlus Switch: Additional details revealed about about the new data migration tool and its features

OnePlus has officially launched its data migration tool, the OnePlus Switch. We have already detailed the functionality of this new Android app from the smartphone maker in a previous feature. OnePlus claims to have launched this app to ensure that users who are switching to a OnePlus device don't lose their data. The company wants to ensure that the transition is as smooth as possible.

The company added a number of new details in a blog post on its OnePlus Forums. According to the post, the company is only launching the app for devices running Android Marshmallow 6.0 and above for now. It will add support for the older Android versions in future versions of the app. The current version of the app supports transfer of your contacts, messages, call logs, photos, videos, audio files and apps.

However, the post details that OnePlus is looking to add support for the transfer of Wi-Fi history, camera settings, app data and more so that users don’t have to invest time in setting things up on their new OnePlus device. The company also pointed out that users need to install the Switch app on both your old device as well as your new device. Once that is done, the users are required to pair both the devices using a QR code to proceed with the process.

In principle. the system appears to be very similar to the default device migration tool in iOS.