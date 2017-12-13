OnePlus rolls out OxygenOS 4.5.15 for the OnePlus 5; October security patch and bug fixes introduced

Chinese smartphone maker OnePlus has started rolling out OxygenOS 4.5.15, for its OnePlus 5. But don't rejoice too early OnePlus 5 users, the new update is reportedly only bringing in the October security patch and some bug fixes for the current Android 7.1.1 Nougat.

These bug fixes include GPS improvements, setting up customised alarm ringtone, sharing emoji from Bitmoji and other general bug fixes. The OTA is incremental and will reach a small percentage of users today and after that, a wider rollout will take place.

However, what many OnePlus 5 users would like to know is if HD streaming capabilities on Amazon Prime and Netflix have returned back to the device. The disability was initially found on a thread on the OnePlus forums for the OnePlus 5T. Later it was found that the OnePlus 5 was also plagued by the same issue.

The company announced during the unveiling of the OnePlus 5T that the Oreo update for OnePlus 5 should arrive by December-end. However, the Android 8 Oreo Open Beta Build for the OnePlus 5 has been out for about a month now.

OnePlus recently announced the that it is set to launch the Star Wars Limited Edition variant of the phone in India.The Star Wars Limited Edition variant has been arranged courtesy of the brand's association with the franchise's awaited 'Star Wars: The Last Jedi' movie.

As per the OnePlus statement, sales for the OnePlus 5T Star Wars Limited Edition will begin on 15 December across all of OnePlus' channels which include Amazon India and well the company's e-commerce website oneplusstore.in.