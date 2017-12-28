OnePlus releases OxygenOS 4.7.6 update for 5T; brings updates to the camera and December security patch

OnePlus has announced the release of a new update for its latest flagship, the OnePlus 5T. The new update brings up OxygenOS to version 4.7.6 and packs a number of changes for 5T users. This release comes almost a day after the company hinted that it is likely to start Open Beta program for 5T before the end of the year.
According to the announcement post on OnePlus Forums, the new update will bring updates to the camera, system stability and update the Android security patch to December. The changes included in this new update are detailed down below:
Camera
Stability improvements
Clarity improvements for selfie in low light
Performance improvements for 3rd party camera apps
System
Added assistive lighting for face unlock
Improvements for expanded screenshot
Improvements to Wi-Fi display
Updated Android security patch for December
The company has confirmed that like all previous updates, this rollout will also be incremental. This means the OS will reach a small percentage of users today, and the company will begin a broader rollout over the next few days. If the update is not available for you then you don’t need to worry.
This new update comes almost 4 days after OnePlus rolled out Android 8.0 Oreo-based OxygenOS 5 for OnePlus 5.
