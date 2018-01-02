OnePlus likely to unveil a sandstone-back variant of the 5T; expected to launch on January 5

OnePlus is rumoured to be working on a new sandstone-back variant of its latest flagship, the OnePlus 5T.

The speculation started after OnePlus posted a video on its YouTube channel with the title ‘What’s in the box’ with the OnePlus logo on the box.

The video shows a number of people checking the product inside the box with remarks of ‘smooth’, ‘a little bit textured’, and ‘like a stone’. One person inspecting the covered product event goes ahead by stating that it may be the OnePlus One with Sandstone back as reported by Android Central. According to another report by GSMArena, OnePlus posted a teaser on its Weibo account stating “Three days left” on the top along with “The classic returns” on the bottom.

The caption of the teaser translates to “After four years of existence, “touch” remains”. These clues almost confirm the upcoming launch of this new variant. However, OnePlus has not issued an official statement for the launch at the time of writing. Apart from OnePlus One and the upcoming 5T variant, the company also used the Sandstone material in the OnePlus 2. This comes weeks after OnePlus launched the Limited Edition Star Wars Edition of the OnePlus 5T.