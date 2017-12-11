OnePlus completes 3 years in India; announces 10,000 complimentary tickets for Star Wars: The Last Jedi screening

Chinese smartphone maker OnePlus today announced that it would give out 10,000 complimentary tickets to the screening of the new Star Wars movie, The Last Jedi. The tickets to the movie screening that also gives fans the chance to check out the OnePlus 5T Star Wars Limited Edition smartphone and even meet up with the rest of the OnePlus community in their respective cities.

The free tickets will be available on oneplusstore.in and Paytm in two phases on 13 and 15 December at 10.00 am.

OnePlus in a press release said that the complimentary tickets was one of the many unique engagements planned for the OnePlus community, which are a part of the company's three year celebrations in India.

Fans will get a chance to experience the upcoming OnePlus 5T Star Wars Limited Edition smartphones in Mumbai, Pune, Hyderabad, Chandigarh, Chennai, Kolkata, Delhi, Banglore and Kochi.

Commenting on the event, Vikas Agarwal- General Manager at OnePlus India said, “The OnePlus 5T Star Wars Limited Edition is dedicated to the OnePlus and Star Wars fans in India. We are humbled by the phenomenal response to our smartphones this year that has made OnePlus the best selling smartphone in premium segment and has reinforced the trust that our fans have instilled in us.”

OnePlus has detailed two simple steps to enjoy the movie and experience the phone at OnePlus popup stores:

Step 1: Visit oneplusstore.in and register your OnePlus IMEI number (If you have registered your IMEI previously, you can skip this step). Then choose your city and confirm the movie date and time (tickets are available for 16th and 17th December at select PVR and Cinemax theatres). Click ‘Get It’ button & your ticket coupon code will be generated (Depending on availability)

Step 2: Once the ticket coupon code is generated, follow the link to the Paytm website, to select from the available shows and complete the checkout process

Star Wars: The Last Jedi releases in theatres on 15 December, 2017 in India.