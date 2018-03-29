OnePlus fans don't seem to be happy with the idea of seeing a notch on the next flagship, the OnePlus 6. OnePlus co-founder Carl Pei, found this out the hard way, after he made an attempt to convince fans about the how they should accept the notch and how the upcoming OnePlus 6 model will feature it.

It was just less than 24 hours ago that Pei put out a tweet that read "Learn to love the notch" with the link to his interview with The Verge, confirming the presence of the display with a notch on the upcoming OnePlus smartphone. Today, the co-founder deleted the tweet, possibly because of upset fans who gave plenty of negative feedback in the replies.

In the interview to the Verge, the OnePlus co-founder, Carl Pie, explained the details of the notch and how it is different from the notches available on the other smartphones in the market. He said that the notch of OnePlus 6 is going to be bigger than the Essential Phone and smaller than the one seen on the Apple iPhone X.

A report on GSMArena mentioned that removing the notch wouldn't be possible without a redesign and redesigning just a few months before the launch might delay sales of the device. This is critical for OnePlus as it only designs one smartphone every year.

As of now, we do not know what step the company will take how OnePlus steers the situation from here. This is more so in the case of OnePlus as the 'Never Settle' brand moto often encourages fans to be a part of the creation and feature suggestion process for the next model.

It's going to be an interesting launch, even thought the design might not seem so interesting to the fans, having borrowed design ideas in the past from sibling Oppo last year for the OnePlus 5 and 5T.

A recently leaked spec-sheet suggests that OnePlus 6 will come with a 6.28-inch Full HD AMOLED display with 2280x1080 resolution. It is expected to feature the latest Snapdragon 845 SoC clocked at 2.7 GHz and will be powered by a 3,450 mAh battery. Two variants of the device are expected, one with 128 GB of internal storage and another with 256 GB of internal storage as reported earlier. The smartphone is expected pack in 6 GB RAM and is priced around $749 (around Rs 48,674).

A dual-camera setup with 20 MP primary sensor and 16 MP secondary sensors are expected show up with the new smartphone. The front camera will is expected to feature a 16 MP sensor.