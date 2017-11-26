OnePlus brings Android Oreo to 5 with OxygenOS Open Beta 1; here is how to get started

OnePlus has rolled out OxygenOS Open Beta 1 its OnePlus 5 smartphone bringing the first Oreo-based OOS build to the device. The updates albeit in Beta stage bring in some significant changes to the interface including the updated Android framework.

The company announced the new update in a blog post on the OnePlus forum. The latest update brings Oreo-centric features like Picture-in-Picture mode, Auto-fill, smart text selection, notification dots and new app folder design to OnePlus 5. The company has also added Parallel apps and the ability to upload photos directly to ‘Shot on OnePlus’. OnePlus has updated the Android security patch to October. Here is the full list of updates.

System

-Updated to Android O (8.0)

Added Picture in Picture

Added Auto-fill

Added Smart text selection

New Quick Settings design

-Added Parallel Apps

-Updated security patch to October

Launcher

-Added notification dots

-New app folder design

-Now able to upload photos directly to Shot on OnePlus

The company has added instructions on how to install the Open Beta for interested OnePlus 5 users in the post. OnePlus warns that this is a beta software and it may not be ‘as stable as’ the official OTA that the company rolls out. To switch the Open Beta software from the official built, users need to download the ROM file from the OnePlus website.

Once the download has completed, the users need to transfer the full ROM zip file to the phone storage. After the transfer is done, interested users need to follow a few steps:

1. Shut down your OnePlus 5 and turn is back on while holding the volume down and power button at the same time. This is done in order to boot to the OnePlus 5 recovery mode.

2. Once the device boots in the recovery mode, tap the ‘Install from internal storage’ or ‘Install from local’.

3. On the next screen, select your zip file from your local storage and click on ‘Install’ to start the installation process

4. Wait for the installation to complete.The device will automatically reboot taking you into the updated OxygenOS beta.

One thing to note here is that once you switch to Beta path, you will continue receiving Open Beta OTAs. To revert back to the official channel, the users will need to wipe all the data and cache from the device. Ensure that you have taken a backup of the data.

To begin the rollback, the users need to download a special build of the OS, transfer it into their internal storage and install using the ‘Install from internal storage’ option after booting in the recovery. There is one extra step required where after the install, the user has to enter the recovery mode to Wipe data cache and erase all the data.

This new update comes days after OnePlus announced the launch of Android 8.0 Oreo-based OxygenOS 5.0 OTA for OnePlus 3 and 3T devices