OnePlus 6 rumoured to be unveiled as soon as March 2018, could have fingerprint sensor under the display

Shenzen-based smartphone maker OnePlus may be gearing up for the launch of its next-gen device, the OnePlus 6, as early as March 2018. If this is true, then it would reportedly make the recently launched OnePlus 5T the flagship device for the shortest amount of time among all the devices launched by OnePlus.

GizmoChina reports that the OnePlus 6 may launch sometime around mid-march and become available by the end of the same month as well. One of the biggest developments in the OnePlus 6 is reportedly the presence of a fingerprint sensor under the phone's display. If this is true then OnePlus could keep it's 18:9 display and at the same time keep a fingerprint sensor on the front. The sensor on the OnePlus 5T is placed at the back, making it the first OnePlus device to do so.

Also, it is being reported that the phone may also have the Qualcomm's latest Snapdragon 845 under the hood. No other details have thus far been revealed. A word of caution though, this information has not been verified through any official source and is at this point merely speculation. However, GizmoChina claims that its sources have earlier been right about previous OnePlus devices and so there is a strong possibility that they are right about this too.

Recently, OnePlus announced a custom OnePlus 5T Star Wars edition in India at Rs 38,999. According to OnePlus, the Star Wars Limited Edition's back, is inspired by the mineral planet Crait from Star Wars: The Last Jedi.

Given OnePlus' rather chequered history, it might also be more prudent to give the OnePlus 6 a pass and wait for the inevitable, vastly improved OnePlus 6T.