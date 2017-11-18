OnePlus 5T vs OnePlus 5: Answering the all important question about how the two compare

OnePlus launched its latest flagship smartphone, the OnePlus 5T yesterday in a launch event held in New York.

The company unveiled the latest smartphone improving on the some of the specifications of its predecessor, the OnePlus 5 while improving the design of the device to bring it up to speed with the near ‘bezel-less’ design trend that has swept across the smartphone market in 2017.

The company has not done any sweeping changes with the 5T and instead, focused on the small improvements and refinements to fix the problems and issues that users had with the OnePlus 5. As mentioned in our first impression, OnePlus 5T is what OnePlus 5 should have been at the launch back in June. With the launch of the OnePlus 5T, one of the most common questions that we have encountered is ‘What is better, OnePlus 5 or the OnePlus 5T?’.

To answer this question, we thought that it is the right to pit both the devices against each other to find out which of the two devices is better. Bear in mind that we're still not done testing the OnePlus 5T, so we're currently comparing them only on paper. A real-world test should follow soon.

Smartphone OnePlus 5 OnePlus 5T Display Size (inch) 5.5 6.01 Resolution (pixels) 1,080 x 1,920 1,080 x 2,160 Dimensions(mm) 154.7 × 74.1 × 7.3 156.1 × 75 × 7.3 Weight (gm) 153 162 Processor Qualcomm Snapdragon 835 Qualcomm Snapdragon 835 CPU Clock Speed (GHz) 4x Kryo 280 @ 2.45 & 4x Kryo 280 @ 1.9 4x Kryo 280 @ 2.45 & 4x Kryo 280 @ 1.9 GPU Adreno 540 Adreno 540 RAM 6 GB, 8 GB 6 GB, 8 GB On-Board Memory 64 GB or 128 GB 64 GB or 128 GB Sensors Fingerprint, Accelerometer, Gyroscope, Proximity, Compass Fingerprint, Accelerometer, Gyroscope, Proximity, Compass Primary Camera 16MP, f/1.7, 20MP, f/2.6 16MP, f/1.7, 20MP, f/1.7 Secondary Camera 16MP, f/2.0 16MP, f/2.0 Video Capture 4K 4K Flash Dual-LED Dual-LED OS Version Android 7.1.1 Nougat Android 7.1.1 Nougat Wi-Fi Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, Wi-Fi Direct, DLNA, Hotspot Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, Wi-Fi Direct, DLNA, Hotspot Bluetooth v5, A2DP, LE, aptX HD v5, A2DP, LE, aptX HD Fingerprint Scanner Yes, Home button Yes, rear button USB Type Type-C Reversible connector Type-C Reversible connector Battery (mAh) 3,300 3,300 Colors Midnight Black, Slate Gray Midnight Black Prices in India Starting Rs 32,999 Starting Rs 32,999

Conclusion:

The question can be as simple as it gets because of the improvements the company has done with the 5T. It has focused on the area where the OnePlus 5 was lagging including the design and the camera department. The interesting part here is the fact that the company has not changed the price of the new smartphone and kept it same as the OnePlus 5. Looking at the specifications, the first and foremost design change that we see here is the fact that 5T packs a 6.01-inch screen with the 18:9 aspect ratio. This has also made the device a bit taller and heavier in comparison to the old one.

Another thing to note here is the fact that the company has moved the fingerprint sensor on the back of the device because near bezel-less design did not leave any free space on the top of the device. The company has reworked the dual camera setup and swapped the second telephoto lens with a 20 MP camera with f/1.7 aperture. The camera will automatically switch to this camera when the lighting conditions dip below the level of 10 lux. The company has introduced what it calls 'intelligent pixel technology' where the 20 MP camera combines 4 pixels together to create one pixel which has more sharpness, contrast and colour.

Apart, from these three main things, there are no changes in the specifications level of things. The software may be more streamlined and snappy along with a better and an improved camera but we will need to push it through its paces to check for ourselves. Till then, on paper and purely by specifications, OnePlus 5T looks like a considerably better deal than the OnePlus 5.