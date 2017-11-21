OnePlus 5T to go on sale in India at 4:30 pm on Amazon and OnePlus Store

OnePlus 5T is set to go on sale from 4:30 pm onwards on 21 November at Amazon.in and oneplustore.in. It would also be sold in OnePlus Experience zones in Bengaluru and Delhi NCR.

For Amazon Prime members an early access sale of OnePlus' flagship phone would be available only on 21 November.

OnePlus has also introduced a Referral Leaderboard which is valid from 21 November to 30 November. The OnePlus fans can avail vouchers up to Rs 1,000 on buying the smartphone from the oneplustore.in.

On every successful referral, the user can earn up to 200 points which can be redeemed against any product. Meanwhile, a track would be kept on the top 100 referrers. These referrers would receive a OnePlus travel Backpack.

Other offers are as follows. Firstly, when a OnePlus 5T purchase would be made via HDFC credit and debit card, this will ensure a cashback of Rs 1,500. This offer is there until 2 December.

Secondly, Idea Cellular users who buy the smartphone will get an internet recharge of 1,008 GB for the next 18 months. This means that for nearly more than a year, the user will get 2 GB of 4G internet data per day at a price of Rs 357 per month.

Thirdly, OnePlus has also come with a OnePlus Care protection plan. This service covers Accidental Damage Insurance which would be provided by Servify. By downloading Kotak 811 app, the user can activate the service with an initial deposit of Rs 1,000. This service is valid for 12 months.

Fourth, OnePlus5T users who are also Kindle users can receive e-credit on e-books worth Rs 500 on Kindle Store.

Fifth, new Amazon Prime customers can receive Rs 300 Amazon Pay Balance and an additional Rs 250 Amazon Pay balance when the subscriber streams via the Prime Video app.

And lastly, the OnePlus 5T customers will receive a year (12 months) of free membership at Zomato's Gold subscription.

Meanwhile, those who had pre-booked the device during the launch by paying Rs 1,000 in advance, can buy the smartphone by completing the transaction. On 23 November, the user would receive a voucher of Rs 1,000. This is redeemable for accessories at any oneplustore.in.

The OnePlus 5T is available in two variants, 64 GB and 128 GB. Midnight Black is the colour variant available. The 64 GB variant is available at Rs 32,999 and 128 GB is available at Rs 37,999.

Meanwhile, Vikas Agarwal, General Manager, of One Plus in an interview with the Indian Express has hinted that like OnePlus 3, OnePlus 5 may soon discontinue.