OnePlus 5T to go on early access sale on 24 November on Amazon and OnePlus store website in India

Chinese smartphone maker OnePlus' latest release OnePlus 5T sold out in 6 hours when it went on sale on 21 November making it the fastest selling device according to the company. Now the phone is going up for sale again on 24 November on Amazon and the OnePlus store.

There will be a one-hour early access sale on both the websites from 12 pm to 1 pm and in the case of Amazon, it is not limited to only Amazon Prime customers. The 6 GB RAM + 64 GB storage variant will be sold for Rs 32,999 and the 8 GB RAM + 128 GB storage variant is going to sell for Rs 37,999. If you are an HDFC debit and credit card holder then you will be getting a Rs 1,500 instant discount.

The OnePlus 5T features a 6.0-inch FHD+ Optic AMOLED display panel with 18:9 aspect ratio and 1,080 x 2,160 resolution updating the screen to match the near bezel-less design that has gripped the smartphone industry in 2017. Similar to the OnePlus 5, the company has packed an octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 835 processor clocked at up to 2.45 GHz along with Adreno 540 GPU to handle graphics-intensive tasks.

Record-breaking launch day sales - in just 6 hours, the #OnePlus5T has become our fastest selling device. Order now. https://t.co/vErBcGRqXX pic.twitter.com/0DvxL1dqUA — OnePlus (@oneplus) November 22, 2017

OnePlus has brought back the dual camera setup with its latest flagship. However, the company has changed the implementation of the camera by replacing the telephoto lens in the dual-camera setup with a normal focal length lens with 20 MP sensor and f/1.7 aperture for improved performance in low-light conditions. This 20 MP camera sensor is in addition to the existing, primary 16 MP camera sensor with f/1.7 aperture.

The device comes with Android 7.1.1 Nougat-based OxygenOS 4.7.0 out of the box. OnePlus is already working on Android Oreo 8.0 update for its devices and both OnePlus 5 and 5T users can expect the update in early 2018.