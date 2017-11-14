OnePlus 5T to come at the same price as OnePlus 5 in India; 6 GB variant at Rs 32,999 and 8 GB at Rs 37,999

OnePlus 5T is to be launched on 16 November but several leaks have made clear what the Chinese smartphone manufacturer OnePlus is bringing for the customers. According to a new report, the pricing of the OnePLus 5T is expected to be the same as that of the OnePlus 5 in India.

A recent leak of an unboxing video by a US-based YouTuber confirmed rumours that the smartphone would come with an 18:9 display; the fingerprint reader has been placed on the back side of the phone. According to a report on a technology website techdipper, the 6 GB RAM and 64 GB storage variant of the OnePlus 5T will be priced at Rs 32,999 whereas, the 8 GB RAM and 128 GB storage variant will come with a price tag of Rs 37,999 in India.

The company's CEO Pete Lau recently tweeted about the increasing cost of smartphone components and mentioned that 'OnePlus users will appreciate what's coming'. The tweet suggests that the company might keep the price of the OnePlus 5T the same as the OnePlus 5.

Cost of smartphone components is rising, but phones are also getting better. OnePlus users will appreciate what's coming. — Pete Lau (@petelau2007) November 8, 2017

OnePlus 5T comes with same specifications and camera, but gets a display upgrade to the aforementioned 18:9 unit with smaller bezels. It will also come with a headphone jack and Dash charging, but doesn't appear to include wireless charging.