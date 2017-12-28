OnePlus 5T Soft Gold colour variant leaked in images; arrival date unknown

Some new photos of a OnePlus 5T are circulating on the internet showing the device in a Soft Gold colour option. The OnePlus 5T currently comes in one colour — Midnight Black along with a limited edition special Star Wars edition of the device which has white, black and red colour combo. There was also a Lava Red variant which was introduced exclusively in China.

Earlier the OnePlus 5 was also launched in a Midnight Black colour variant and about two months later OnePlus launched a Soft Gold colour version of the device.

The Shenzen-based smartphone maker may employ the same strategy with the OnePlus 5T as well. Although the back is not seen in the photos from dealntech, it can be assumed that the rear of the device will have a golden colour.

It is also rumoured that this colour combo will come with the 8 GB RAM and 128 GB storage variant. As of this time, it is not known when the company plans on unveiling this colour option to the public.

In some more OnePlus related news, Carl Pei, the co-founder of OnePlus has announced that the company will bring the ‘Face Unlock’ feature of OnePlus 5T to the OnePlus 5.