OnePlus seems to have become quite a hit in the North American market has reports have emerged that all the OnePlus 5T smartphones are out of stock in the area. However, fans of the Chinese smartphone maker who have not bought the OnePlus 5T will have to wait until the launch of OnePlus 6 to get their hands on a OnePlus device.

Kyle Kiang, OnePlus's head of global marketing and general manager of North America, has said in an interview with Engadget that OnePlus will not be replenishing its stock of OnePlus 5T. He has attributed the finishing of stock to "stronger-than-expected demand".

OnePlus 5T had been for sale in the North American continent for only 4 months before being sold out. This should tell something about the popularity of the device. As per the report, OnePlus saw a 139 percent growth in North America and nearly 25 percent of its online sales come from the same continent.

OnePlus is likely to launch the OnePlus 6 smartphone tentatively by June. It is rumoured that the device will pack Snapdragon 845 SoC along with an iPhone X-like notch. The phone is also rumoured to sport a 3,450 mA battery and 6.28-inch Full HD AMOLED display with 2280x1080 resolution. OnePlus 6 is expected to come with Android 8.1 Oreo out of the box