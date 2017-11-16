OnePlus 5T receives 1.1 million 'Notify Me' subscriptions on Amazon India website

Chinese smartphone manufacturer OnePlus will be unveiling their new flagship, the OnePlus 5T at a launch event which will begin at 9:30 pm. Meanwhile, Amazon claims that the smartphone has already registered as many as 1.1 million consumer interest impressions on the Amazon India website.

According to a statement by Amazon, the website had added the 'Notify Me' option on the OnePlus 5T product page on 7 November, since then 1.1 million consumers have subscribed to being informed about the OnePlus smartphone. OnePlus has also arranged a special early access sale for Amazon Prime members which is said to begin at 4:30 pm on 21 November.

Amazon has been exclusive partners for OnePlus since its launch in Dec 2014 in India and the OnePlus 5T will be sold exclusively on the website.

Going by what we already know, the OnePlus 5T is expected to feature a 1080p panel with a 18:9 display ratio, this is a Full HD+ panel, with a 2,160 x 1,080 pixels resolution. Inside it is expected to pack in a Qualcomm Snapdragon 835 chipset with 8 GB RAM and the, now confirmed, 128 GB internal storage option.

The cameras are expected to remain the same which would be a 16 MP + 20 MP rear camera setup with a wide and telephoto lens and a 16 MP front-facing unit for selfies. There was a recent leak which revealed that the OnePlus 5T just like the OnePlus 3T will feature a front-facing camera upgrade. The front camera is expected to get bumped up to 20 MP, which is up from the 16 MP unit available on the OnePlus 5 model.

As for the rest of the details, which comes through the teasers, the device is expected to feature the usual Dash Charge and retain the headphone jack.

Pricing too is expected to remain the same and the OnePlus 5T will in all probability replace the OnePlus 5 as most OnePlus stores have already run out of stock when it comes to the older unit.