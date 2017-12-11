OnePlus 5T not able to play HD content on Netflix, Amazon Prime Video; company to resolve issue in a future update

It has emerged that the OnePlus 5T is not able to stream HD content on Netflix, Amazon Prime Video and Google Play Movies as well as other video streaming platforms.

According to a thread on the OnePlus forums, the issue was highlighted earlier this month. The thread goes on to inform that the lack of support for Widevine Level 1 DRM, which is required by many services to protect the HD content that they're streaming, is a probable reason. OnePlus 5T currently supports Widevine Level 3, which supports only standard definition streams.

A OnePlus company representative has told The Verge that a future update for the 5T should enable Widevine Level 1. There is no time frame given for this update though.

It seems really strange that the phone that has the hardware to support it, did not provide required Widevine Level 1 DRM out of the box. The OnePlus 5T comes with a 6-inch FullHD display and houses the top of the line Qualcomm Snapdragon 835 chipset along with 6 GB RAM. For a company which calls its phone the 'flagship killer', this is indeed a shocking omission.

According to Android Authority, the limitation is also noticed on the OnePlus 5. The site also goes on to state that according to the Widevine website, Google does not assess license fees for Widevine products. Which means that the addition wouldn't have an additional cost component. We checked the OnePlus 5 with Amazon Prime Video content, and it was not playing HD content. There was no HD logo beside the content which generally shows up of Amazon is streaming in HD.

OnePlus is gearing for the launch of its limited edition Star Wars edition OnePlus 5T. The Star Wars Limited Edition has been announced to honour the release of the latest installment of the Star Wars franchise called the Star Wars: The Last Jedi. The phone features a white back with the Star Wars text graphic placed towards the bottom. The lock button wears a red finish which contrasts against the white back. The volume keys also have a black paint finish which makes the variant look distinct from the base variant of the OnePlus 5T. In India, the company will most likely be screening the movie post the launch event set for 7 pm on 14 December at IMAX Wadala, Mumbai.