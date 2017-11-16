OnePlus 5T launched in India from Rs 32,999; goes on sale from 21 November

OnePlus has finally launched its latest flagship device, the OnePlus 5T at the launch event in New York. This comes after numerous rumours, leaked renders and accidentally posted unboxing video leading to the launch day. OnePlus has not changed the price of the OnePlus 5T and priced it at Rs 32,999 for the 64 GB storage variant while the 128 GB variant is priced at Rs 37,999. This means that the price of the device will be same as the price of its previous flagship, OnePlus 5 (the one its replaces).

OnePlus will hold an early access sale on 21 November in India. Customers can buy the OnePlus 5T from the OnePlus online official store and from online retailer Amazon in India. The phone will officially go on sale on 28 November in India. The OnePlus 5T will be available from 21 November in America and Europe and will go on sale on 2 December in China.

The OnePlus 5T features a 6.0-inch FHD+ Optic AMOLED display panel with 18:9 aspect ratio and 1,080 x 2,160 resolution updating the screen to match the near bezel-less design that has gripped the smartphone industry in 2017. The display will be protected by Corning's Gorilla Glass 5. Similar to the OnePlus 5, the company has packed an octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 835 processor clocked at up to 2.45 GHz along with Adreno 540 GPU to handle graphic intensive tasks. OnePlus 5T will come in two variants, the first one with 6 GB RAM and 64 GB storage while the second variant will come with 8 GB RAM and 128 GB internal storage.

OnePlus has brought back the dual camera setup with its latest flagship. However, the company has changed the implementation of the camera by replacing the telephoto lens in the dual-camera setup with a normal focal length lens with a wider f/1.7 aperture for improved performance in low-light conditions. Other specifications of the dual camera setup remain the same with phase detection autofocus, dual-LED dual tone flash unit along with the camera and 16 MP camera resolution of both the camera sensors.

The OnePlus 5T comes with a 16 MP camera module with f/2.0 aperture and an LED flash unit on the front of the device for good selfies. The rear camera can shoot 4K video at 30 fps and the front camera can shoot 1080 p video. OnePlus has increased the capacity of the battery to 3,300 mAh to ensure that battery life does not take a hit as the screen size increases. The battery is non-removable lithium-ion with DASH Charge technology for blazing fast charging.

The device comes with Android 7.1.1 Nougat-based OxygenOS 4.7.1 out of the box. OnePlus is already working on Android Oreo 8.0 update for its devices but there is no confirmed date for the Oreo update. OnePlus has added accelerometer, gyroscope, proximity, compass, ambient light sensor, RGB, Sensor Hub and fingerprint on the the back of the device as sensors to enhance the user experience of the smartphone.

OnePlus 5T comes with Type-C USB port, GPS, NFC, Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, Bluetooth v5 with A2DP, LE, aptX, and EDR support, a 3.5 mm headphone jack and Dual nano-SIM slots for connectivity. The device will be available in two color options, Super Black and Sterling Blue.