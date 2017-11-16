OnePlus 5T launch live blog: Catch up on minute by minute updates on the launch of OnePlus' newest flagship

After several leaks and rumours, Chinese smartphonemaker OnePlus is finally launching its much anticipated and rumoured OnePlus 5T. The latest flagship from the company updates the screen and design of the device to match the near bezel-less design trend that has gripped the smartphone market in 2017.
A number of rumours, leaked renders, and even a accidently posted unboxing video for the OnePlus 5T has finally lead the the launch day of the device.
The company is launching the OnePlus 5T at a launch event in New York. The event is stated to start at 11 AM which translates to 9:30 PM local time in India. We have set a live blog and will bring you all the updates from the launch event in New York. Do check out our Twitter handle as well for updates from the India launch in Delhi.
Published Date: Nov 16, 2017 09:05 pm | Updated Date: Nov 16, 2017 09:15 pm
Nov, 16 2017 IST
Highlights
21:38 (IST)
The event has begun and we have Kyle Kiang, the Global Head of Marketing for OnePlus talking about how far the OnePlus brand has come since its inception.
21:37 (IST)
21:33 (IST)
21:32 (IST)
The stream is live from New York but the event is yet to begin. Could be beginning any minute now. Stay tuned.
21:25 (IST)
We are minutes away from finding out what OnePlus has to improve on the OnePlus 5 which was launched in India back in July.
21:24 (IST)
We are underway at Delhi's simulcast live event at PVR though the International event is yet to get underway.
21:23 (IST)
21:22 (IST)
Earlier today a Star Wars themed smartphone was also spotted. We are not certain yet but it could be a special edition of the OnePlus 5T.
http://www.firstpost.com/tech/news-analysis/star-wars-themed-oneplus-smartphone-spotted-expected-to-be-a-special-edition-of-oneplus-5t-4212863.html
21:20 (IST)
If you are yet to catch up on leaks and rumours and what we know so far about the OnePlus 5T. Here you go:
http://www.firstpost.com/tech/news-analysis/oneplus-5t-launch-specifications-features-price-and-everything-known-about-oneplus-upcoming-flagship-phone-4212269.html
21:19 (IST)
21:09 (IST)
21:07 (IST)
Good Evening everyone. Welcome to the live blog as we provide you minute by minute updates on the Oneplus 5T as it unveils.