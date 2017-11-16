OnePlus 5T launch live blog: Catch up on minute by minute updates on the launch of OnePlus' newest flagship

After several leaks and rumours, Chinese smartphonemaker OnePlus is finally launching its much anticipated and rumoured OnePlus 5T. The latest flagship from the company updates the screen and design of the device to match the near bezel-less design trend that has gripped the smartphone market in 2017.

A number of rumours, leaked renders, and even a accidently posted unboxing video for the OnePlus 5T has finally lead the the launch day of the device.

The company is launching the OnePlus 5T at a launch event in New York. The event is stated to start at 11 AM which translates to 9:30 PM local time in India. We have set a live blog and will bring you all the updates from the launch event in New York. Do check out our Twitter handle as well for updates from the India launch in Delhi.