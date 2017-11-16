OnePlus 5T: How and where to watch the launch event for the upcoming smartphone

OnePlus’ latest flagship phone is all set to launch at an event in New York at around 9.30 pm IST today. The new phone, dubbed the OnePlus 5T, is a successor to the rather controversial OnePlus 5 and is expected to be priced in the same range as its predecessor.

For more details on the phone, head here.

If you’re a OnePlus fan or simply curious about what the Chinese company is up to and are not in New York attending the launch, you have several options for viewing the event.

Livestream

By far the easiest option is to simply head to the OnePlus YouTube channel at 9.30 pm tonight (11.00 am ET on 16 November, for those in other time zones), where the event will be streamed for all. The event is expected to run for at least an hour. We’ve embedded the video below as well.

A theatre experience

Yet another option, and a rather unusual one at that is to book a ticket at a PVR theatre in one of five cities in India. These include Bangalore, Delhi, Hyderabad, Mumbai and Pune.

The tickets will cost Rs 99 and can be booked on BookMyShow. If you’re looking to book them now, though, you might already be too late.

Liveblog and Twitter

For those who’re looking for a low-bandwidth option or simply don’t want to bother streaming the event, you can drop by our site at around 9.30 pm, at which point we will be running a live blog of the launch. Expect to find up-to-the-minute updates on the launch, as well as some insights into the device from our reviewers.

You can also follow our Twitter handle @tech2eets for some live tweeting action.

Post-event coverage

Once the event is done and dusted, head over to our Facebook page and YouTube channels where we will unbox the device and give you our first impressions. Check our launch event live blog at 9.30 pm for more details on when this will happen.

A more detailed look

For more detailed impressions of the device, drop by for our weekly #TechTalk on our Facebook page at 4 pm tomorrow (Friday, 17 November) where we will show you the device and discuss our impressions of the new smartphone.