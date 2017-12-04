OnePlus 5T Dash charging is faster then Apple's iPhone X and the iPhone 8 / 8 Plus' fast charging

Over the years, fast charging has become pretty much a norm with flagship smartphones. Most 2017 flagship offerings have included the ability to juice up the phone considerably in a limited amount of time. A report comparing the charging times of these flagship smartphones reveals that Android flagships — OnePlus 5T and LG V30 — charge quicker than their Apple counterparts.

The comprehensive comparison carried out by Tom's Guide involved two separate rounds of testing for seven 2017 flagships including the Samsung Galaxy Note 8, Google Pixel 2, Apple iPhone 8 Plus, Apple iPhone 8, iPhone X, LG V30 and the OnePlus 5T.

The first round involved charging each of the smartphones for 30 minutes each to see how quickly the phones juiced up in the first half hour of charging. A thing that was considered here is the fact that Apple requires users to pay extra for a 29 Watt power adapter and a USB Type C-to-lightning cable to enable fast charging.

The readings for the three Apple iPhone's in the test were therefore tested twice, once with the 29 Watt charger and again with the regular bundled 5 Watt AC charger. To maintain a standard power consumption in terms of leaving the display on, all screens were turned to minimum brightness.

The results here were surprising with the Samsung Galaxy Note 8 which supports the older Qualcomm QuickCharge 3.0 standard came in last with 35 percent of juice after 30 mins of charging, while the OnePlus 5T and the LG V30 finished at the top end of the table with 59 percent and 53 percent battery respectively. The three iPhones finished behind the two Android phones with 50 percent, 49 percent and 47 percent on the iPhone X, iPhone 8 and the iPhone 8 Plus. This result, however, was with the faster 29-watt charger and not with the bundled charger.

For round two of the test, all smartphones were left to charge for an hour with their respective bundled chargers. The iPhones again had two separate set of readings, one with the fast-charging apparatus and the other with the usual power brick.

Round two returned with similar results with no changes in ranks after an hour of charging. The OnePlus 5T emerged as the winner of the test with 93 percent of battery after just an hour's worth of charge. The LG V30 came in second with 86 percent and the iPhone X third with 81 percent of juice. The Google Pixel 2 came in after the other two iPhones returning 75 percent of juice.

On a level playing field ie testing the iPhones with the bundled chargers, the results were disappointing as expected. The iPhones returned with much lower readings of 58 percent, 55 percent and 37 percent on the iPhone 8, iPhone 8 Plus and the iPhone X respectively after a full hour of charging.