OnePlus 5T is now available on both online and offline stores; includes Rs 1,500 cashback offer on HDFC cards

Chinese smartphone manufacturer OnePlus has announced the availability of its recently launched smartphone, the OnePlus 5T. The successor of the OnePlus 5 was launched on 16 November and went on sale for the first time on 21 November. The smartphone will be available on both online and offline stores including Amazon.in and OnePlusStore.in. It will also be available at few selected Chroma stores and OnePlus Experience zones in Bangalore and Noida.

The company recently announced that the OnePlus 5T became the fastest selling smartphone during the preview sale on Amazon. Vikas Agarwal, General Manager, OnePlus India, said "OnePlus 5T has received overwhelming response in India and globally during the early access sale. We are happy to announce that starting today, customers can buy OnePlus 5T without having to wait, through Amazon.in and OnePlusStore.in."

He also added that "The OnePlus 5T will be available at the same price and would include the same offers as across all authorized channels, including Rs 1,500 cashback on HDFC bank debit and credit cards, 1,008 GB OnePlus 4G data plan by IDEA, 12-month Zomato Gold subscription and 12-month OnePlus Accidental Damage protection.”

The OnePlus 5T features a 6.0-inch FHD+ Optic AMOLED display with an 18:9 aspect ratio and 1080x2160 resolution. The device is powered by the Snapdragon 835 platform which includes an octa-core CPU clocked at 2.45 GHz and an Adreno 540 GPU. It comes with a 16 MP camera module with an f/2.0 aperture on the front and a 4K rear camera that can shoot videos at 30 fps. The smartphone is powered by a 3,300 mAh battery.

The smartphone comes in two variants, the first one with 6 GB RAM and 64 GB storage while the second variant comes with 8 GB RAM and 128 GB internal storage. The 64 GB variant costs Rs 32,999 while the 128 GB variant is priced at Rs 37,999 in India.

The company has also rolled out Android Oreo for both the OnePlus 5 and 5T smartphones.