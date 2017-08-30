OnePlus 5 starts rolling out OTA OxygenOS update, brings launcher and fixes bugs

OnePlus 5, the latest flagship smartphone from Chinese handset maker OnePlus, has started rolling out the latest over-the-air (OTA) update that brings launcher, phone and camera improvements along with bug fixes.

The new OTA release arrives as OxygenOS version 4.5.10.

The update would reach a small batch of users on Wednesday and eventually be available to other users in the next few days.

"OxygenOS 4.5.10 would not bring new features along but would include improved camera features such as noise reduction in photos, camera stability and noise and texture improvements for 60 frames per second (fps) videos," the company wrote in a forum post.

OnePlus said that Jio call functionality and display issue on the calling screen would be fixed with the new OS update.

In July, several OnePlus 5 users in the US and Europe took to social media complaining that their devices were rebooting automatically as they dialled 911 (112 in the case of Europe users).

The company later admitted there was a problem and started rolling out an update to resolve the rebooting issue.

However, no rebooting issues were reported in India.

OnePlus 5 smartphone is powered by Octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 835 processor. It also supports 34 GSM network bands, giving users seamless connectivity around the globe.

The device houses 16MP + 20MP rear dual-camera combination and 16MP front shooter.

It houses a 3,300mAh battery that the company said lasts up to 20 per cent longer than its predecessor OnePlus 3T.