OnePlus 5 Slate Gray colour now available in 8 GB RAM variant priced at Rs 37,999

After releasing the Soft Gold edition for the OnePlus 5 earlier this month, the Chinese smartphone manufacturer OnePlus has announced that the Slate Gray edition of the phone will now be available in the 8GB RAM and 128 GB internal storage variant.

Up until now, only the Midnight Black edition was available in the 8GB RAM variant. The Slate Gray and the newly introduced Soft Gold had been limited only to the 6 GB RAM variant. However, now the Slate Gray colour will be available in the 8 GB RAM model while the Soft Gold remains currently confined to the 6 GB RAM model.

The OnePlus 5 runs on the Android 7.1.1 Nougat and has a 64 GB variant with 6 GB of RAM and a 128 GB variant with 8 GB of RAM. The RAM used is the LPDDR4X, which allows for 20 percent more battery efficiency. The phone is powered by a top of the line Qualcomm Snapdragon 835 processor clocked at 2.4 GHz. The 5.5 inch 1080p Full HD display screen is protected by Gorilla Glass 5.

There are dual cameras on the back. One of the main cameras is 20 MP with an aperture of f/2.6, and other is 16 MP with an aperture of F/1.7 .

The battery is rated at 3300 mAh and the phone has dual-SIM capabilities. The 6GB variant of the phone is priced at Rs 32,999 while the 8GB model is priced at Rs 37,999 in India.

