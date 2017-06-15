OnePlus 5 'kevlar' case fits the Oppo R11 perfectly

As the company gears up sending out invites for the 20 June launch of the OnePlus 5, new images of the 'kevlar' case for the device seems like it fits the OPPO R11 perfectly.

While a lot of the earlier leaks might have pointed towards the same, the new images shared bt Mydrivers, confirm that the OnePlus 5 will look almost identical to the OPPO R11 launched in China on 10 June. While both phones do look eerily similar in photos, OnePlus' parent company, BBK Electronics (which also owns Oppo and Vivo) could be the one providing the same.

OnePlus has already shared an image of the OnePlus 5’s back and it looked very similar to the design of Apple's iPhone 7 Plus, courtesy OnePlus's dual-camera placement. The new images reported first by GizmoChina however clearly proves that the R11 could be the phone which comes closest in terms of design to the Oppo R11 as well. All the ports on the OnePlus 5 case, including the power and volume button cutouts seem to overlap the buttons on the Oppo R11 from what we can see from the leaked images. In short, there's a good chance that the OnePlus 5 may not be as special, but just a copy of the Oppo R11's design.

Another confirmation from the images is the fact that the OnePlus 5 will have exactly the same dimensions as the Oppo R11, confirming the 5.5 inch display. The only space left empty on the case is where OnePlus generally places its unique alert slider. The Oppo R11 will go on sale tomorrow, 16 June in China, while the OnePlus 5 launches in China on 21 June and then India, the day after.

The OnePlus 5 is expected to come with 6 GB/8 GB of RAM and 64 GB/128 GB of storage. The company has already confirmed that it will come with Qualcomm's Snapdragon 835 64-bit octa-core processor. It will run Android's latest version, Nougat 7.1.1 out of the box.