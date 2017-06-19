OnePlus 5 India pricing leaks a day ahead of global launch, confirms prices leaked earlier

A day ahead of the global launch of the OnePlus 5, the Indian prices appeared on Weibo. The prices are in line with an earlier leak that suggested that a variant with 6 GB of RAM and 64 GB of storage would be priced at Rs 32,999 while a variant with 8 GB of RAM and 128 GB of storage would be priced at Rs 37,999. The device will be sold exclusively on Amazon, and will be available from 4:30 PM on 22 June, two days after the global launch.

The India launch will be followed by four pop-up events in cities around the country, that will allow OnePlus fans to touch and feel the new flagship for themselves, as well as avail offers on the device. The Pop-up events are scheduled to take place in New Delhi on 23 June, in Bengaluru and Chennai on 24 June, and in Hyderabad on 25 June.

The device is expected to be powered by the top-of-the-line Qualcomm Snapdragon 835 platform. The screen is set to be a 5.5-inch AMOLED screen with a resolution of 2560×1440, protected by Gorilla Glass 5. Leaked GeekBench scores show the 8 GB variant getting a single core score of 1917 and a multi-core score of 6562 and the 6 GB variant getting a single core score of 1963 and a multi-core score of 6687.