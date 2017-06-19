OnePlus 5 global launch at 9.30 pm today: How to catch it live and what we know about the device so far

The Global Launch of the OnePlus 5 is scheduled for 20 June, 2017. There have been over 300,000 registrations in China ahead of the launch. The livestream for the event has already been put up by the official OnePlus YouTube channel. Interested users can set an alert when the Live video begins. Indian viewers can start viewing the launch proceedings from 9:30 PM, Indian Standard Time.

The phone will launch in India on 22 June, two days after the global launch. There are four pop-up events planned as part of the India launch, that will allow fans to experience the new phone first hand, and get a chance to avail offers on buying the device. The pop up events are scheduled for 23 June in New Delhi, 24 June in Bengaluru and Chennai, and 25 June in Hyderabad.

The launch has been preceded by a series of leaks, but fans got a glimpse of the design in an advertisement released during the ICC Champions Trophy. A leak of the case and retail box confirmed the dual camera setup on the phone. OnePlus co-founder Pete Lau says fans will love the design of the OnePlus 5.

The device is expected to be powered by the top-of-the-line Qualcomm Snapdragon 835 platform. The screen is set to be a 5.5-inch AMOLED screen with a resolution of 2560×1440, protected by Gorilla Glass 5. There are two variants, the OnePlus 5 with 6 GB RAM and 64 GB storage is expected to be priced at Rs 32,999, while the OnePlus 5 with 8 GB of RAM and 128 GB of storage is expected to be priced at Rs 37,999. Leaked GeekBench scores show the 8 GB variant getting a single core score of 1917 and a multi-core score of 6562 and the 6 GB variant getting a single core score of 1963 and a multi-core score of 6687.