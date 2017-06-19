OnePlus 5 commercial aired during ICC Champions Trophy, officially reveals the phone's design

While the world awaits its first glimpse of the OnePlus 5 in its entirety, the first official TV spot for the upcoming flagship aired last evening during the ICC Champions Trophy and gave Indian fans an exclusive first look of the OnePlus 5.

The advertisement which features OnePlus' recently roped in brand ambassador, TV star Amitabh Bachchan, provided Indian audiences with an exclusive first look at the device, which until now, has been available in bits and pieces via teasers and leaks.

Coming to the device, the screenshot obtained from the TV advertisement clearly shows off the back and the front of device in its entirety.

The front features a 2.5D glass with a rounded home button at the bottom and what appears to be an edge-to-edge display (left to right). With front-facing camera is mounted not exactly on the edge of the top bezel, it's easy to conclude that the top and bottom bezels will have margins similar to that of the OnePlus 3T.

Moving to the back, there's the dual-camera setup that protrudes ever so slightly, similar to what we saw in CEO, Pete Lau's teaser tweet. Alongside the dual camera setup, there appears to be a dual LED flash module as well.

The laser cut OnePlus logo is placed towards the mid-center with the usual top and bottom antenna gaps (stretching towards the edges), like they do on the Apple iPhone and the Oppo R11.

Despite the rumoured 8 GB RAM variant and the confirmed Qualcomm Snapdragon 835 chipset, the focus indeed seems to be the dual-camera. The tagline in the ad reads, "Dual camera. Clearer photos."

From what we know so far; the OnePlus 5 will be available in two variants differentiated by RAM and internal storage size. The lower priced model would be available with 6 GB RAM and 64 GB of internal storage while the higher priced model will pack in a hefty 8 GB RAM and 128 GB of internal storage. The handset will be powered by Qualcomm’s latest Snapdragon 835 chipset built using the 10 nm manufacturing process that should deliver better savings when it comes to battery life.