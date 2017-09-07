OnePlus 3 receives Android Oreo 8.0 update in closed beta group; public beta set to arrive by end of September

OnePlus has updated OxyenOS to Android 8.0 Oreo for the users in its closed beta group. According to a report by Android Police, the company is set to roll out the closed beta Android Oreo 8.0 builds for OnePlus 3T and 5 in near future. The interesting thing to note here is that according to the report, OnePlus is aiming at end of September for the public beta build.

The report points out that the company is not taking the business of faster updates lightly. The company has issued a message in the Closed Beta group stating that things may not work as intended so it may need to collect device logs if anything breaks.

It is refreshing to note that the company is still using the OnePlus 3 as the primary device to test the update on before OnePlus 3T and 5. The OnePlus 3 Android Oreo 8.0 build is unstable and should not be used as a daily driver because the NFC does not work along with buggy Wi-Fi, problematic Bluetooth and inconsistent hotspot.

Considering the pace of the company is rolling out a test version of Android Oreo 8.0 build, we won’t be surprised if the company becomes the first after Google to roll out Android O updates to its users on two generation of devices.

OnePlus has also updated Android security patch update for the month of August 2017 in the test build. The 799 MB worth update is rolling out for users in the internal beta testing group.

Normal users like us will have to wait for the Public Beta to test a more functional build of Android O.