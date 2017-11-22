Odisha police issues an advisory to identify and arrest those involved in circulation of obscene content

In a bid to check the growing cases of circulation of objectionable pictures and videos on various social networking platforms, the Odisha Police on 22 November issued an advisory against it.

The advisory has been issued to all district Superintendents of Police (SPs) and the general public in the wake of several obscene pictures and videos going viral on the social media which was reported by the mainstream media.

Terming circulation of such videos as illegal, Director General of Police (DGP) R.P. Sharma said all SPs have been directed to identify and arrest the perpetrators indulging in the crime.

"Some people are engaged in taking pictures and videos of various physical acts and make them viral on the Internet with an intention to harass and blackmail the victim leaving him or her in mental trauma," said Sharma while inaugurating a Cyber Forensic Laboratory here.

The advisory asked people not to indulge in taking pictures or videos of intimate moments or of private acts, which will attract the penal provisions of voyeurism carrying a jail term of one to three years.

Similarly, people involved in uploading objectionable pictures or videos containing obscenity will get a jail term of five years which can also be extended to seven years, it added.

"If any person comes across regarding circulating of any objectionable viral pictures or videos in any of the social networking platform, he should report it in the nearest local PS (police station) or at the Cyber Crime PS for taking necessary legal action," said the advisory.

The advisory called for educational institutions and the people's representatives to create awareness in society, especially among the youth to abstain from such acts.