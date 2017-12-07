Oculus annouces the Rift Core 2.0 beta for users with three new design and interface changes

Facebook-owned Oculus announced on 7 December, that Rift Core 2.0 beta is now rolling out for all users on the public test channel. First announced back in October, the Rift Core 2.0 brings about three new changes to the Oculus Rift interface.

The first change is a complete revamp of the Home space to make it more immersive and engaging for the user. Now you can change the look of the Home space with the help of several customisation features, which according to Oculus, will evolve over-time.

The user can choose from over a couple of 100 different items provided by default, courtesy of the Oculus team and more items can be unlocked when the user spends more time in VR. However, there is a limit to the number of item packs you can earn each week.

The second change is a brand-new system interface called Dash, which basically changes the way you interact with Rift by essentially bringing your PC applications into VR. The Oculus Desktop feature in Dash lets you access your Windows PC alongside certain apps like YouTube, Chrome, Notes, etc. Now you can just watch videos or browse the net using just the Oculus headset.

Dash also makes it easier to switch apps and connect with your virtual buddies.

The third change is a redesigned Oculus desktop app where the user can now report bugs via the Help Center and send Feedback on how to make the VR experience better. Oculus is expected to add a host of new features in the coming weeks so as to bring more of the Oculus Platform to life in VR.

To get started the user needs to opt for the Public Test Channel here and then follow the set of instructions to download Rift Core 2.0 beta.