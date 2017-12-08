NVIDIA announces the TITAN V GPU with 110 terraflops of deep learning computing power for $2,999

NVIDIA has announced, in its words, "the most powerful PC GPU ever created". And yet this not the first time NVIDIA has claimed this. It is a matter of debate that NVIDIA perhaps always outdoes itself every year trying to make the best GPU's in the industry and this year is no different.

The NVIDIA TITAN V, announced at a price of $2,999, packs in a monstrous 110 teraflops of deep learning, raw computing power. All this power is packed into a 21.1 billion-transistor NVIDIA VOLTA GPU, which is manufactured using SMC 12 nm FFN high-performance process according to HotHardware. NVIDIA's main focus with the TITAN V is on AI development and powerful graphical simulation processing with its 3D stacked memory.

The TITAN V has 5120 CUDA cores, 640 Tensor Cores and has 12 GB of HBM2 memory which runs at 1.7 GBps with a 3072-bit interface.

Nvidia founder and CEO Jensen Huang said in a statement “Our vision for Volta was to push the outer limits of high-performance computing and AI. We broke new ground with its new processor architecture, instructions, numerical formats, memory architecture and processor links. With Titan V, we are putting Volta into the hands of researchers and scientists all over the world. I can’t wait to see their breakthrough discoveries."