NUU Mobile enters Indian smartphone market; launches four VoLTE enabled smartphones

Hong Kong-based smartphone maker NUU Mobile on Wednesday entered the Indian market with four VoLTE enabled smartphones ranging from Rs 9,999 to Rs 15,999.

The newly launched devices — X5, M3, Q626 and Q500 — run on Android 7.0 Nougat and are powered by a 1.5GHz octa-core processor MediaTek MT6750T along with 3GB of RAM and 32GB of internal memory, which is expandable up to 128GB.

"India is about to surpass the US and become the second largest smartphone market after China. It is a very exciting time for us to expand our reach into the Indian market. With the custom-built solutions and high-quality components we are confident that NUU in India will be a great success in India," said Michael Sit, Chairman of NUU Mobile, at an event here.

The X5 comes with a 13MP rear camera and 5MP selfie camera while the M3, Q626 and Q500 are equipped 8MP rear camera and 5MP selfie camera.

"There are already a lot of players in the Indian market, so over the course of the first year, we will concentrate on building a strong foundation for NUU Mobile. Our focus is to be the leader in the mid-segment smartphone category in India and create a strong offline presence for NUU in India," added Riyas Usman, CEO and Director, NUU Mobile India.

The company is looking forward to gaining market share in the coming months by offering quality products, at the very competitive price range. The smartphones will be available offline and the sale will start from September.