ZTE Nubia Z17 Lite launched in China, features Snapdragon 653, dual rear cameras and priced at CNY 2,499

Chinese smartphone manufacturer ZTE has launched another variant of Nubia Z17 called as Z17 Lite. Nubia had launched the Z17 and Z17 mini earlier in 2017.

According to GSMArena the Nubia Z17 Lite spotted on its Chinese official website is powered by Snapdragon 653 which houses the Adreno 510 GPU and is paired with 6 GB of RAM. It comes with 64 GB of internal storage but there is no scope to expand the storage using a microSD card slot.

The Nubia Z17 Lite comes with a 5.5-inch IPS 1080x1920 Full HD edge to edge display. The device comes with dual rear camera setup with two 13 MP sensors. It has a 16 MP front camera with f/2.0 aperture.

The primary camera includes IMX258 sensor by Sony and one of the 13 MP sensors is monochromatic and the other is a colour sensor, which is pretty much standard with dual camera setups. The rear camera also includes dual-LED flash unit.

Other specifications include a 3,200 mAh, QuickCharge 3.0 and a fingerprint sensor at the back of the phone.

The Z17 Lite is priced at CNY 2,499 (approx Rs 25,000) in China and will be shipped after 6 September.

Nubia Z17 comes with Snapdragon 835 and 8 GB of RAM. It also features dual camera setup with 23 MP and 12 MP sensors on the rear side of the phone. While the Z17 mini comes is powered by Snapdragon 652 octa core processor and two 13 MP dual camera setup on the rear side.

Z17 is priced at approx. Rs 28,000 for the 6 GB RAM and 64 GB storage variant. Z17 mini 4 GB RAM and 64 GB internal storage variant is priced at Rs 16,999 in India.