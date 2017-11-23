Now see and customise a 3D model of the BMW X2 SUV on Snapchat using AR technology

Luxury carmaker BMW collaborated with popular photo-sharing platform Snapchat's new augmented trial lens by letting customers "try" out the new "X2" car by customising its colours and viewing it from all angles.

Starting 22 November, fans all over the world could use Snapchat's augmented reality (AR) technology to view and configure a realistic 3D model of the new addition, the carmaker said in a statement on 23 November.

The luxury brand is the first to create a 3D augmented-reality version of a product with Snapchat as part of a new ad campaign to launch the BMW X2. As the newest member of the BMW X family, the BMW X2 has a combined fuel consumption of 6.3 - 4.5 l/100 km and combined CO2 emissions of 144 - 118 g/km.

"In late October, we already reached an audience of millions across Europe with the BMW X2 Face Lens in Galvanic Gold," the company added.

Meanwhile, a "Face Lens" for selfies which colours the face with BMW X2 Galvanic Gold finish, was available for Snapchatters in Germany, France, Italy, Spain and the UK at the start of the BMW X2 communications campaign in early November.

The lens was seen over 40 million times by over 13 million Snapchatters. Snapchatters also chose to play with the BMW Lens for on average almost 24 seconds and created over 2.5 million Snaps with the BMW X2 Galvanic Gold "Face Lens".