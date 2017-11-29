Now "remix and replay" photos from friends on Instagram Direct

Facebook-owned Instagram now allows its users to reply with a photograph to their friends on Direct, which can be either replayed or left for a single view. It depends on the discretion of the user.

Dubbed remix and replay feature, the user basically can reply to their friend with a photograph. Once done, the two photographs appear on the single screen. The user can then add stickers, emojis, texts, drawings to both the pictures on the screen which can be moved and resized.

When it comes to the 'remix and replay' feature, the user can choose from the options given below in the camera mode. These can selected once the capture is taken. The user will get 'Allow replay' and 'One view' at the bottom of the screen. On choosing the "allow replay" option, the user can see the message more than once. Whereas the in "one view" it is just for one time viewing.

Like Instagram Stories, those viewing the post can tap and hold to pause the video.

This basically allows those seeing the message to go through it thoroughly.

This update is available on Instagram version 24 for both iOS and Android. Given below is how this feature can be used.

Users can remix and replay their messages in personal chats and make them more interesting and fun.

Previous updates of Instagram include posting old photographs and videos. In this, the user could post photographs and videos from the gallery which are older than 24 hours.

Meanwhile, the user can add stickers and emojis, which can also be resized and moved at the same time.

Another section which is used quite often is the polling section. Here the users use a poll to ask followers about anything under the sun. But there are only two options.