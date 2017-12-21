North Korea denies allegations made by US about Pyongyang's hand in the WannaCry cyberattack

The North Korean Foreign Ministry denied accusations by the US that Pyongyang was behind the WannaCry cyberattack in May that affected more than 200,000 computers across 150 countries.

The statement accused the US of forcibly linking North Korea to the attack, that led to a huge outcry worldwide, to incite the international community against the North Korean regime, state-owned KCNA agency reported.

"The US, a source of all social evils and a state of global cybercrimes, is unreasonably accusing the DPRK (North Korea) without any forensic evidence," the statement said.

It also distanced North Korea from the attack and called it a "grave political provocation".

Earlier this week, White House Homeland Security Adviser Tom Bossert had blamed Pyongyang for the WannaCry cyberattack, claiming the accusations were based on inputs by US and foreign intelligence agencies.