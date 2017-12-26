Nokia rumoured to be launching a QWERTY phone after it passes Bluetooth SIG Certification

Nokia is apparently in the process of bringing out a QWERTY phone after certification on Bluetooth SIG emerged for a few models of the Finnish smartphone maker. However, at this juncture, not much is known about this Nokia device but it could be possible that the phone may not run on Android.

The design model numbers are TA-1047, TA-1060, TA-1056, TA-1079, and TA-1066 and according to the website, it would appear as though they have Bluetooth 4.2+HS. Also, all the models are going to come with LTE support which should deliver high-speed data access on faster networks.

A report on NokiaPowerUser reveals that the phone may run on a customised OS and according to an FCC leak the model TA-1047 is said to have a dual-SIM support. Also, it was rumored in the leak that the phone may have dimensions of 133×68 mm and that the device will have a Qualcomm Snapdragon 205 SoC.

In more recent news regarding Nokia, HMD Global’s upcoming flagship, the Nokia 9 is likely to pack a 5 MP dual camera setup for selfies. According to a report by GSMArena, the FCC listing has stated that device has a 5MP module by Chicony alongside the code name CKACE16. On researching about the module, Chicony revealed that the module refers to a dual camera setup instead of a single camera module.