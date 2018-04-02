Nokia 9 specifications are out finally, but not officially. The smartphone, which is expected to come with an under-display fingerprint scanner and an Apple iPhone X-like notch, as reported earlier, seems to have a lot more to offer than just that.

Images of the spec-sheet of the smartphones were leaked on SlashLeaks. According to the spec-sheet, the smartphone will come with a 6.01-inch QHD AMOLED display with an 18:9 aspect ratio. Nokia is also bringing a triple camera, which we recently saw on the Huawei P20 Pro. The three cameras on the smartphone come with 41 MP, 20 MP and 9.7 MP (monochrome) sensors. The camera apparently features ZEISS optics and 4x optical zoom. The front camera comes with a 21 MP sensor, ZEISS optics and "high-quality" low-light capability.

Pro camera mode on the smartphone will enable manual control over the white balance, focusing, ISO, shutter speed and exposure compensation of the camera. Another feature called as 'Dual-Sight' technology captures images from both front and rear cameras in Nokia's now trademark 'Bothie' mode.

The back of the smartphone comes with a ceramic finish as seen on the Mi Mix 2, with an 18-karat gold finish around the camera sensor on the rear side of the smartphone.

HMD Global, Nokia's parent company is expected to bring 8 GB RAM, 256 GB internal storage and a Snapdragon 845 on the Nokia 9. The smartphone will be powered by a 3,900 mAh battery. The smartphone will come with Qi wireless charging that can charge a battery up to 60 percent in 30 minutes. The smartphone will also feature an in-glass fingerprint reader as seen on the Vivo X20 Plus UD and Porsche Design Huawei Mate RS smartphones.

The Nokia 9 will come with Android 8.1 Oreo out of the box and support for dual nano SIMs. It comes with a 3.5 mm headphone jack and a USB type-C port for charging the device. Nokia is also providing a Bluetooth headset with the smartphone. The dimensions of the smartphone stand at 150.6 x 75.2 x 7.3 mm, suggesting that the smartphone will be 7.3 mm thin. Connectivity options on the Nokia 9 includes Bluetooth 5.0, WiFi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac.