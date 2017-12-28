Nokia 7 global launch could take place in early 2018; speculated to launch alongside Nokia 9

HMD Global had launched the Nokia 7 on 20 October in China, and it has not been available outside China since. But according to recent speculations online, the international edition of the Nokia 7 may be announced alongside the upcoming Nokia 9 and Nokia 8 (2018) smartphones on 19 January.

A report in GizmoChina claims that a recently spotted phone codenamed TA-1041 could be the international edition of the Nokia 7. HMD Global seems to be following the same format as it had with the Nokia 6, which first launched in China, before it started selling elsewhere.

The Nokia 7 international edition is expected to launch alongside the upcoming flagship — Nokia 9 — on 19 January, which will also see the launch of the Nokia 8 (2018) edition. These are mere speculations as there has been no confirmation from HMD Global on the matter.

Nokia 7 is an Android-powered handset and was the first one to come with a glass back. The company priced the device starting from CNY 2,499 (approx Rs 25,000) for the 4 GB RAM variant up to CNY 2,699 (approx Rs 27,000) for the 6 GB RAM variant.

In terms of internal hardware, the Nokia 7 sports a Qualcomm Snapdragon 630 chipset with an octa-core processor clocked at 2.2 GHz along with Adreno 508 GPU and 4 GB or 6 GB RAM. It is equipped with 64 GB of internal storage which is expandable using a microSD card. The smartphone comes with a 5.2-inch FHD IPS LCD display with a Corning Gorilla Glass 3 protection. It runs Android 7.1.1 Nougat out of the box and HMD Global has promised an Android Oreo update soon.

The device comes with a 700aluminium aluminum frame with a diamond-cut bevelled edges and the glass back is a vacuum moulded 3D Corning Gorilla Glass. The phone comes with IP 54 certification making it splash-proof and it will be available in Gloss Black and Matte White colours.

Here's how Nokia 7 compares with its competition.