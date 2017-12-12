Nokia 6 (2018) passes TENAA certification, could have dual-SIM support and 18:9 display

A new device passing certification from TENAA with the model number TA-1054 could possibly be the 2018 edition of the Nokia 6. This new report debunks the previous theory of this device being the Nokia 9.

However, at this moment, TENAA hasn't mentioned about any hardware specs and neither are there any leaked images of the device.

According to Nokiapoweruser report, what we do know is that this will be a dual-SIM version of the original Nokia 6 and it will also have the design language quite similar to that of the Nokia 7. This would mean that the capacitive touch button would be removed in favour of the on-screen navigation buttons.

Earlier leaks, according to GSMArena, have suggested that the phone is expected to have a 5.5-inch 18:9 touchscreen, the Snapdragon 630 SoC at the helm, 4 GB of RAM, 32 GB of storage, and a possible dual rear camera setup. It could also feature the Bothie camera which was first introduced in the Nokia 8.

In more news concerning Nokia, it is believed that HMD Global is planning to unveil the Nokia 9 alongside the second generation of Nokia 8 on 19 January in China.

Even though the price of the Nokia 8 has not been revealed as of yet, the alleged Nokia 9 has been given a rumoured price tag of CNY 3,699 for the 64 GB and CNY 4,199 for the 128 GB variant.