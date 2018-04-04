Latest Update: Expanding portfolio, driving innovation and deepening the channel presence will be the plan for 2018, says India VP Ajey Mehta.
HMD Global owned Nokia had introduced its latest line up of devices at MWC 2018 in February and all of them are part of Google's Android One program. Now it would seem that Nokia is going to launch the smartphones for the Indian market.
Tech2 was present at MWC 2018 and we managed to get our hands-on with all three devices. You can check out our first impression videos of the Nokia 8 Sirocco, Nokia 7 Plus and Nokia 6 (2018).
The Nokia 8 has a Qualcomm Snapdragon 835 SoC, 6 GB of RAM and 128 GB of storage. The phone is inspired by the fancy Nokia 8800 Sirocco, which was released more than a decade ago in 2006.
The Nokia 7 Plus, is the plus-sized variant of the standard Nokia 7 model which was announced last year. Inside, you get a Qualcomm Snapdragon 660 SoC paired with 4 GB RAM and 64 GB of internal storage that is expandable up to 256 GB using a micro SD card.
The Nokia 6 (2018) replaces the underpowered 400-series Snapdragon SoC in the previous version of the Snapdragon 630 SoC. Other minor changes include a reversible Type-C connector and Bluetooth v5.0 in place of microUSB port and Bluetooth v4.1.
Since we know mostly everything about the hardware of the devices, the main reason for the event is to announce the pricing of the devices.
Highlights
Read here: Nokia 7 Plus first impressions: This Snapdragon 660-powered plus-sized beauty is built like a tank
Read here: Nokia 8 Sirocco first impressions: This premium flagship from Nokia looks promising with its curved glass display
We are LIVE at the Nokia launch event
13:00 (IST)
‘Nokia Mobile Shop‘ announced to expand its presence in the country.
13:00 (IST)
Nokia's portfolio at MWC 2018
Nokia launched the 5 new devices at MWC 2018 making Nokia the fastest growing portfolio in the mobile world. Nokia has devices ranging from $85 to $750.
12:59 (IST)
Nokia phones will have the latest Android version
Nokia 8 and Nokia 6 is running on the latest Android 8.1 update and even the Nokia 2 will be getting the Android 8.1 update. All of the new phones will be launching with Android 8.1.
12:56 (IST)
Pranav, HMD's Portfolio Manager has taken the stage
He is telling us what Nokia is going to launch in India to today. And of course he is also speaking about what Nokia has launched earlier like the Nokia 2, Nokia 3, Nokia 5, Nokia 6 and Nokia 8
12:53 (IST)
HMD Global's plan for India
HMD Global has been in deep conversation with many offline and online partners for selling Nokia phones. Ajey Mehta says there are 317 sales outlets in the country and all phones in India have been made in India.
12:49 (IST)
Nokia and its millennial users
More than two-thirds of the Nokia users are young millennials and Nokia is focussing on bringing more mobile phone devices to this young audience.
12:47 (IST)
Nokia and feature phones
Nokia has been introducing many feature phones and now Nokia is the biggest player in the world in the feature phone market says Pekka Rantal. In total Nokia has sold more than 70 million phones last year.
12:44 (IST)
The numbers game from HMD
170 countries around the world
250,000 sales outlets
12:42 (IST)
Pekka Rantala explains how important India is as a market
12:41 (IST)
Nokia has managed to bring 11 phones in 12 months to the market
12:41 (IST)
Here's a timeline of the Nokia products by HMD Global in India
12:36 (IST)
HMD Global CMO Pekka has taken the stage is explaining more about HMD's path for India
Fun Fact: The iconic Nokia tone was composed in Spain over 100 years ago
12:35 (IST)
Ajey Mehta of Nokia running through the year gone by
Mehta is talking about the steps Nokia took in India to launch Nokia 3310, Nokia 5, 6, 3, followed by Nokia 8 and finally the entry level Nokia 2
12:34 (IST)
Ajey Mehta VP of HMD Global
12:33 (IST)
Ajey Mehta VP of HMD Global has taken the stage and is explaining about HMD's journey in India
12:31 (IST)
Now that the concert is over we have begun with the launch event
12:25 (IST)
Here's the livestream of the Nokia launch event
12:13 (IST)
Setup of the Nokia launch event
12:10 (IST)
11:56 (IST)
We are LIVE at the Nokia launch event
11:49 (IST)
11:48 (IST)
11:47 (IST)
11:36 (IST)
Here's where to watch the Nokia launch
Nokia will be live streaming the event from their Facebook India Page.
11:34 (IST)
Welcome, everyone to the LIVE BLOG for the launch of the latest Nokia devices in India.
We expect Nokia to launch the Nokia 8 Sirocco, Nokia 7 Plus and the Nokia 6 (2018) at today's event.
The event will be underway from 12:00 PM IST