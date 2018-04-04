Latest Update: Expanding portfolio, driving innovation and deepening the channel presence will be the plan for 2018, says India VP Ajey Mehta.

HMD Global owned Nokia had introduced its latest line up of devices at MWC 2018 in February and all of them are part of Google's Android One program. Now it would seem that Nokia is going to launch the smartphones for the Indian market.

Tech2 was present at MWC 2018 and we managed to get our hands-on with all three devices. You can check out our first impression videos of the Nokia 8 Sirocco, Nokia 7 Plus and Nokia 6 (2018).

The Nokia 8 has a Qualcomm Snapdragon 835 SoC, 6 GB of RAM and 128 GB of storage. The phone is inspired by the fancy Nokia 8800 Sirocco, which was released more than a decade ago in 2006.

The Nokia 7 Plus, is the plus-sized variant of the standard Nokia 7 model which was announced last year. Inside, you get a Qualcomm Snapdragon 660 SoC paired with 4 GB RAM and 64 GB of internal storage that is expandable up to 256 GB using a micro SD card.

The Nokia 6 (2018) replaces the underpowered 400-series Snapdragon SoC in the previous version of the Snapdragon 630 SoC. Other minor changes include a reversible Type-C connector and Bluetooth v5.0 in place of microUSB port and Bluetooth v4.1.

Since we know mostly everything about the hardware of the devices, the main reason for the event is to announce the pricing of the devices.

