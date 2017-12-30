Nokia 3310 with 4G support expected by mid-January, leaks hint at new Android-based OS for the device

We finally have it, the 4G variant of the recently redesigned Nokia 3310. The device was spotted on Chinese telecommunication device certification site TENAA, alongside hints that it would be running a variant of Android.

The original Nokia 3310 was announced in the year 2000 and is almost old enough to vote. Earlier this year, HMD Global, the company that now makes and sells Nokia-branded devices, announced a remake of the iconic device. The new 3310 was a feature phone that came with a promise of modernising the aging legend. A new OS, a colour display and even the inclusion of a camera were welcome updates, but the device only launched with support for 2G and 3G networks. These networks are slowly but surely being phased out in many parts of the world

Thus, a 4G update was inevitable if the phone was to remain relevant.

Nokiamob was the first the report spotting the device on TENAA. From the released images, it’s quite clear that the 4G version of the phone sees no further design modifications. VTechgrapgy, a Chinese-language website, dug deeper and reports that the phone will run YunOS, a variation of Android. The previous model ran S30+. YunOS was developed by Alibaba Group and unlike regular feature phone operating systems, can harness the power of the cloud.

Given its Android roots, there is a remote possibility that the phone might support some Android apps.

This might be wishful thinking, but we’d certainly love to see a 4G Nokia 3310 with support for a basic browser and WhatsApp!

Various sites speculate that the device will hit the Chinese market in the first half of January 2018.