Nokia 3 to receive Android 8.0 Oreo update; will skip on Android 7.1.2 Nougat

Just over a week ago, HMD Global announced its much-awaited Android 8.0 Oreo update for its flagship Nokia 8 smartphone. Now, there’s news about the Nokia 3 receiving the update soon and it comes straight from brand’s chief product officer, Hugo Sarvikas.

Seems that Nokia parent HMD Global wants to make the best of the Android Oreo exclusivity while others have yet to make the move. Android 8.0 Oreo, which is barely present on a handful of smartphones is indeed makes for a good selling point for the brand which promises to deliver the fastest Android firmware updates.

While it may sound a bit odd, getting the latest Android software on a smartphone is something that is only reserved for Google’s flagship Pixel 2 and 2 XL devices, and currently the Sony Xperia XZ1.

So if you are a smartphone maker and your handset ships with the latest Android software update (which it is supposed to be doing to begin with), you could attract a lot more customers.

Keeping this in mind, Hugo Sarvikas tweeted out that HMD is planning to issue the Android 8.0 Oreo update to the Nokia 3 directly. The handset which ships with Android 7.1.1 Nougat on board, will get a double promotion of sorts and switch to Google’s latest and greatest 8.0 instead.

At launch, the Nokia 3 was announced with Android 7.0 Nougat inside. The handset features a 5-inch HD display with a 1.3 GHz quad-core chipset paired with 2 GB RAM and 16 GB of internal storage.

Keeping the above specifications in mind and its official Rs 9,499 price tag, the latest software update should make for a good reason for a customer to be interested in Nokia 3 considering the better hardware competitors have on offer.