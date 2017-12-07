Nintendo Switch becomes fastest selling console of the year in Japan with 2.5 million units sold

Nintendo's Switch console has had a solid year in sales after 2.5 million units were sold in Japan since its release back in March, making it the most sold console system of the year in the country. No other console has attained these many sales in such a short amount of time, not even the Playstation PS4.

At the rate, Nintendo's Switch is being sold it may soon overtake PS4's lifetime sales of 5.5 million units in Japan claims a report by gamingbolt.

The early gaming library of Switch was quite Japan-centric like Yakuza 0, Persona 5, Tales of Berseria, and Final Fantasy 15, and this, in turn, spurned a massive amount of sales, said the report.

The Switch is a portable console that also plugs into the TV. Think of it like a tablet with a TV dock and dedicated controllers.The tablet portion of the console features a 6.2-inch capacitive touch-screen with an HD resolution (1280x720). You get 32GB of onboard storage, which is expandable via microSD card, a battery that Nintendo claims will give you between 2.5 hours to 6.5 hours of continuous gaming.

Earlier last year, Nintendo was sued by hardware maker Gamevice who claimed the Joy-Con controller design was too similar to its own products. Gamevice also claimed that Nintendo's designs infringe on their patents.